Watch Live: Alex Jones' Coverage of Massive Censorship & How To Stop It

Members of Congress have finally figured out that social media companies are shadow banning conservatives and other groups they don’t agree with, and Infowars has been chosen as the test subject for total Internet censorship.

Join us for this Censored Live Broadcast now through 9PM CT and stand up for free speech!

Download our new INFOWARS OFFICIAL APP and fight back against the censorship.

“Am no fan of Jones — among other things he has a habit of repeatedly slandering my Dad by falsely and absurdly accusing him of killing JFK — but who the hell made Facebook the arbiter of political speech? Free speech includes views you disagree with,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted Saturday.

Am no fan of Jones — among other things he has a habit of repeatedly slandering my Dad by falsely and absurdly accusing him of killing JFK — but who the hell made Facebook the arbiter of political speech? Free speech includes views you disagree with. #1A https://t.co/RC5v4SHaiI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 28, 2018