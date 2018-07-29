Watch Live: Alex Jones' Coverage of Massive Censorship & How To Stop It

Members of Congress have finally figured out that social media companies are shadow banning conservatives and other groups they don’t agree with, and Infowars has been chosen as the test subject for total Internet censorship.
Join us for this Censored Live Broadcast now through 9PM CT and stand up for free speech!
Watch Live: #AlexJones' Censored Broadcast!!
Tune in M-F 11am-3pm & Sunday 4pm-6pm central at: https://t.co/OQtch0tDED #AlexJonesShow #infowars #1A #USA 🇺🇸
Backup Video: https://t.co/mMHI27VGKJhttps://t.co/tU6mdAaoCs
— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 29, 2018
Download our new INFOWARS OFFICIAL APP and fight back against the censorship.
“Am no fan of Jones — among other things he has a habit of repeatedly slandering my Dad by falsely and absurdly accusing him of killing JFK — but who the hell made Facebook the arbiter of political speech? Free speech includes views you disagree with,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted Saturday.
Am no fan of Jones — among other things he has a habit of repeatedly slandering my Dad by falsely and absurdly accusing him of killing JFK — but who the hell made Facebook the arbiter of political speech? Free speech includes views you disagree with. #1A https://t.co/RC5v4SHaiI
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 28, 2018
Enough is enough @Twitter. Stop deliberately censoring Republicans.
CC: @Jack https://t.co/13SW4Dooxk
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 26, 2018
Thx! @DailyCaller for covering @Twitter shadow banning conservatives or whatever they want call it….@mattgaetz is taking them to FEC! https://t.co/DO6u1uNN8v
— Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) July 28, 2018