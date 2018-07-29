Watch Live: Alex Jones' Coverage of Massive Censorship & How To Stop It

Members of Congress have finally figured out that social media companies are shadow banning conservatives and other groups they don’t agree with, and Infowars has been chosen as the test subject for total Internet censorship.

Join us for this Censored Live Broadcast now through 9PM CT and stand up for free speech!

Download our new INFOWARS OFFICIAL APP and fight back against the censorship.

“Am no fan of Jones — among other things he has a habit of repeatedly slandering my Dad by falsely and absurdly accusing him of killing JFK — but who the hell made Facebook the arbiter of political speech? Free speech includes views you disagree with,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted Saturday.


Related Articles

Is Roseanne Barr Really Worse Than Pedo Comedy?

Is Roseanne Barr Really Worse Than Pedo Comedy?

U.S. News
Comments
Dan Rather: Trump's Criticism of MSM 'Straight Out of Orwell'

Dan Rather: Trump’s Criticism of MSM ‘Straight Out of Orwell’

U.S. News
Comments

Report: FBI Has ‘Ongoing’ Relationship With Left-Wing SPLC

U.S. News
Comments

Domestic Surveillance Being Conducted On Americans By TSA

U.S. News
Comments

City report on Confederate monuments raises idea of renaming Austin

U.S. News
Comments

Comments