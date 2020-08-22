Watch Live: Alex Jones Leads Barton Springs Swimming Protest In Defiance Of Austin Lockdown Orders

Image Credits: infowars.com.

Alex Jones and the Infowars crew lead like-minded patriots Saturday for another day of fun in the sun as we show the city of Austin their COVID-19 fear-mongering won’t keep citizens out of our publicly-funded parks.

This weekend’s location is the “free side” of Barton Springs and we remind attendees to SHOW UP HYDRATED, BRING WATER AND REMAIN HYDRATED THROUGHOUT THE EVENT, because it will be nearly 100 degrees outside.

Last week, Alex Jones and fellow patriots swam at the Barton Creek Greenbelt trail to send a message to Austin’s Democrat leaders that their arbitrary coronavirus lockdown orders won’t be followed.

