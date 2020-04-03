On this Friday edition of The David Knight Show we’ll examine the death of the Constitution happening before our eyes.

From medical tyranny running rampant and only getting worse to the First, Second, and Fourth Amendments being totally abused, our rights are in danger.

Watch Live: America 2020: Medical Tyranny, Martial Law, The Year Freedom Died https://t.co/mEtuUdhFcr — David Knight (@libertytarian) April 3, 2020

