Watch Live: America 2020 - Medical Tyranny, Martial Law, The Year Freedom Died

Image Credits: sesame | Getty.

On this Friday edition of The David Knight Show we’ll examine the death of the Constitution happening before our eyes.

From medical tyranny running rampant and only getting worse to the First, Second, and Fourth Amendments being totally abused, our rights are in danger.

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Tucker: The New York Times' coronavirus coverage can be explained in 4 steps

Tucker: The New York Times’ coronavirus coverage can be explained in 4 steps

U.S. News
Comments
New York City Is Running Out Of Places To Put All The Dead Bodies

New York City Is Running Out Of Places To Put All The Dead Bodies

U.S. News
Comments

Hundreds of Journalists Are Being Labelled Non-Essential, Laid Off or Given Reduced Salaries

U.S. News
comments

Hospital Worker Faces Twitter Cancel Mob After Saying ‘Whores’ Shouldn’t Visit ER to Get STD Checks During a Pandemic

U.S. News
comments

Fauci Says Lockdown Will Continue Until There Are No “New Cases” of Coronavirus

U.S. News
comments

Comments