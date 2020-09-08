Trump Wins 2020 Election in Electoral Landslide

Tune in as we reveal the current, non-biased projections for the 2020 election, and why it’s more critical than ever to say NO to voter fraud using “mail-in” ballots:

Projections like these are worrying the Deep State, who want to throw the election in doubt because they know they can only win through fraud:

David Knight Show: Americans Are Sick of The COVID Lockdown

Share this censored broadcast to join Infowars in the fight for free speech

On this Tuesday transmission of The David Knight Show, your guest host Harrison Smith will go over Labor Day weekend’s top news stories and lay out what’s to come this week.

WATCH LIVE: America Held Hostage Day 176 https://t.co/BftR60Z9HU — David Knight (@libertytarian) September 8, 2020

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!