Watch Live: Americans Celebrate Earth Day As Muslims Celebrate Sri Lanka Bombing

David Knight hosts this Monday broadcast to deliver the latest updates on this weekend’s top news.
Today is also Earth Day, so get ready for a massive amount of virtue signaling and fear mongering over climate change from the left.
Image Credits: Brian Eastop | Flickr.
David Knight hosts this Monday broadcast to deliver the latest updates on this weekend’s top news.
Today is also Earth Day, so get ready for a massive amount of virtue signaling and fear mongering over climate change from the left.