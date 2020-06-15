Watch Live: Ameriphobic Racists Destroy More Democrat Statues

Image Credits: Giulia Spadafora/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

On this Monday broadcast of The David Knight Show, your host will expose the agenda to scare America into a continued COVID lockdown as NY Gov. Cuomo and Dr. Fauci push the “Second Wave” narrative.

Also, why are leftists around the country taking down American statues and defacing monuments they know nothing about?

United Nations Openly Hijacks U.S. Police Departments

Who Is God Of The Chicoms?

Friday Live: Democrat Riots Continue as Biden Signals Illegal Removal of President Trump

Black Lives Matter: Only When They Need Your Vote

