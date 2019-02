Offering Democrats ample opportunities to negotiate a compromise, President Trump appears set to declare a national emergency regarding the illegal immigration crisis plaguing the southern US border. And former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe admits the Department of Justice discussed removing Trump from office. We’ll also break down gender neutral “theybies,” and other headlines on the Thursday, February 14 edition of War Room!

You can also tune in 3PM-6PM CT at infowars.com/show.