Watch Live: Apple Says Alex Jones Doesn't Have Right To Free Speech And Justifies Censorship

Image Credits: Stephen Lam/Getty Images.

Apple CEO Tim Cook says it’s “a sin” to not ban certain people, as the Anti-Defamation League presents him with a “Courage Against Hate” award. Also, Greg Reese interviews the illegal immigrant mom from the infamous tear gas photo op. And a stock market crash threatens President Trump’s booming economy. Oath Keepers’ Stuart Rhodes also breaks down his team’s progress at the US border. We break this all down with Roger Stone and Owen Shroyer on the Tuesday edition of War Room.

Why Michelle Obama Is Definitely Running In 2020

ADL Gives Tim Cook Award For Censoring Online Speech

Migrants From Caravan Breach US Border

Parking passes cost more than seats at first Clinton U.S. tour stop

Witness To George H.W. Bush Crimes Speaks Out

