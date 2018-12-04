Watch Live: Apple Says Alex Jones Doesn't Have Right To Free Speech And Justifies Censorship

Apple CEO Tim Cook says it’s “a sin” to not ban certain people, as the Anti-Defamation League presents him with a “Courage Against Hate” award. Also, Greg Reese interviews the illegal immigrant mom from the infamous tear gas photo op. And a stock market crash threatens President Trump’s booming economy. Oath Keepers’ Stuart Rhodes also breaks down his team’s progress at the US border. We break this all down with Roger Stone and Owen Shroyer on the Tuesday edition of War Room.

