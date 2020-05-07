Watch Live: Are Quarantine Camps Coming to America?

Image Credits: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images.

On this live Thursday edition of American Countdown, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes analyzes how the coronavirus testing hysteria could lead to US citizens being put in quarantine camps, as proposed in one California county. Tonight Barnes welcomes special guest Richard Baris (@PPDNews) from PeoplesPunditDaily.com to break down the exoneration of former Trump national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn and what it means for the Deep State.

Remember, American Countdown is live from 7-9PM CT every Monday-Thursday. Tell others so they can hear directly from @Barnes_Law!

You can also watch the program at AmericanCountdown.News

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

San Antonio City Council Passes Resolution Declaring "Chinese Virus" to be "Hate Speech"

San Antonio City Council Passes Resolution Declaring “Chinese Virus” to be “Hate Speech”

U.S. News
Comments
LeBron James Claims Black People are "Hunted Every Time We Step Foot Outside Our Homes"

LeBron James Claims Black People are “Hunted Every Time We Step Foot Outside Our Homes”

U.S. News
Comments

Multimillionaire Celebrities Call For End to Capitalism From The Comfort of Their Luxury Mansions

U.S. News
comments

California Sheriff: ‘I Refuse to Make Criminals Out of Business Owners’

U.S. News
comments

Thousands Donate To GoFundMe For Jailed Salon Owner Who Stood Up To Judge In Viral Video

U.S. News
comments

Comments