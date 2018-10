Gab.com CEO Andrew Torba joins The Alex Jones Show Sunday broadcast to discuss payment processor Paypal severing ties with his website due to the synagogue shooter having a presence on the platform despite also being on Facebook and Instagram.

Paypal had also recently severed ties with Infowars and Alex Jones, claiming we propagate “hate speech” with zero evidence.

