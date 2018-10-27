Watch Live As The Globalist-Controlled Left Tries To Blame Trump For Synagogue Shooting

Image Credits: JCS / Wikimedia Commons.

Host David Knight continues Infowars’ live coverage of the ongoing developments related to the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh that left eleven dead on Saturday.

Conveniently, two weeks before the midterms, right-wing terror attacks are launched by the Deep State — what do they have coming next?

RELATED: SYNAGOGUE SHOOTER DISLIKED TRUMP, POSTED “I DID NOT VOTE FOR HIM”

RELATED: INFOWARS PREDICTED IT: LEFTIST VIOLENCE TO ESCALATE AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

Made For TV Pipe Bomb Hoax Blows Up In Establishment’s Face

