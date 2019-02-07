Watch Live As The Left Defends Infanticide and Human/Animal Chimeras

Alex Jones covers the ongoing war on humanity during this Thursday transmission as the Democrats openly push for legalized infanticide and use the abortion industry to gather fetal tissue used in horrific science experiments.

Just as he first reported 20 years ago, Alex Jones breaks down how the U.S. government has been engaged in scientific experiments for decades that the general public deems unethical, such as the merging of DNA from two different animal species to create a creature similar to Frankenstein’s monster.

Disturbing: Aborted Babies Used To Create Animal Human Hybrids


Related Articles

President Trump Announces First Rally Of 2019 In Texas

President Trump Announces First Rally Of 2019 In Texas

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Why Infowars' Survival Is Crucial To Roger Stone’s Strategy For Victory

Why Infowars’ Survival Is Crucial To Roger Stone’s Strategy For Victory

Newswars Redirect
Comments

San Francisco’s Drug Addicts Now Outnumber High School Students

U.S. News
comments

BuzzFeed Lobbies Twitter to Ban Memes That Make Fun of ‘Blackface’ Democrats

U.S. News
comments

Democratic Congresswoman Tells Black Teen Conservative: “Be Afraid of Us”

U.S. News
comments

Comments