NYT CEO says print journalism’s days are numbered; but in reality, it’s the MSM’s days that are finished. Also, the U. K. denies Julian Assange freedom to leave London’s Ecuadorian embassy! Joining us today is media commentator Gavin McInnes, and YouTube commentator Tarl Warwick discusses the latest on YouTube censorship.

Tuesday, a judge will decide whether Julian Assange’s warrant that has kept him stuck inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London should be revoked. Nigel Farage warns Theresa May if Brexit is stopped, a constitutional crisis will take place. Also, the latest video to come from Boston Dynamics shows a robot who can open doors.


FREAK OUT: AG Sessions Said ‘Anglo American’ and Now He’s a Klan Member

Liberals Celebrate, Joke About White Powder Letter Sent to Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Proposes Eliminating Federal Funding for PBS, NPR

“Fuck Trump” T-Shirt Wearer Says He is Fighting Institutional Racism

Trump promises ‘big week’ for infrastructure, eyes foreign aid

