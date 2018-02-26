Democrats Move to Ban 2nd Amendment – Congress is back after recess, as the Supreme Court moves to keep the DACA program going. Meanwhile, gun control efforts backfire as Google searches for “buy a gun” hit an all-time high and a Florida gun show sees record attendance. On today’s show, rock legend and NRA board member Ted Nugent breaks down the assault on the Second Amendment. Top government insider Steve Pieczenik also analyzes the Parkland shooting. And former Trump campaign manager Roger Stone discusses Trump’s next moves on immigration and more.

Following the Parkland, Florida shooting, students around the country are protesting the Second Amendment by walking out of school. As the left pushes for more gun control, Google searches for “buy a gun” have reached an all-time high and the Florida Gun Show saw a record amount of attendees.