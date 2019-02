Infowars reporter Savanah Hernandez was prevented from speaking at an Austin City Council meeting on Thursday. Austin Mayor Steve Adler stopped War Room host Owen Shroyer from passing his time to Savanah, where she planned to address the city’s decision to lease property to Planned Parenthood for $1. Tune in to find out what Savanah was going to say to the city’s mayor!

