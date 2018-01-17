We will be tweeting your fake news nominations and will go over the top 10 by the time the War Room begins! Also today, Trump is confident Dems will take the blame for the impending government shutdown. He tweets that border security & amnesty are the strongholds Dems are choosing to defend. Also, a historic agreement sees North and South Korea form a joint Olympic team that will march together for the opening ceremony! And in domestic news, U.S. manufacturing output and stock market optimism are linked to the president’s mission to making America great again.

Republicans and Democrats are unlikely to come to an agreement on DACA, and Republicans hope to push a stopgap funding bill to avoid the government shutdown coming Friday. Also, the House Intelligence Committee will vote tomorrow to decide whether to release the transcript of GPS founder Glenn Simpson’s testimony, which took place in November 2016.