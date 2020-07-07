ADL Declares Victory as They Officially Take Control of Facebook Thought Policing

Image Credits: gremlin / Getty.

Tune in as we detail how the globalists are using Facebook to condition you to be obedient and not question the world around you:


Follow Alex Jones on Telegram:

David Knight Show: Barbarian Lib-Mob At The Gates, Will America Fall?

Watch & share this link!

Tune in to this Tuesday edition of the David Knight Show. Tune in to The David Knight Show Monday-Friday, 8AM-11AM CT.

Follow David Knight on Telegram:

Also, visit his Twitter for breaking news:


Our 4th of July Super Sale has been extended! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Wife Pleads to President Trump For Roger Stone Pardon

Wife Pleads to President Trump For Roger Stone Pardon

Special Reports
Comments
Dems Pissed Americans Proudly Celebrate 4th of July During Covid Hoax - Watch Live!

Dems Pissed Americans Proudly Celebrate 4th of July During Covid Hoax – Watch Live!

Special Reports
Comments

Coronavirus Numbers Purposefully Inflated By The CDC

Special Reports
Comments

July 4th, 1776: Speech Of The Unknown

Special Reports
Comments

Governor Abbott Confronted With Evidence COVID-19 is a Giant Hoax

Special Reports
Comments

Comments