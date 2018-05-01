Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented over fifty thousand documents Monday, allegedly proving Iran lied to the world about its nuclear program.

In world news, America’s military headquarters in Baghdad has closed down in a move meant to symbolize the end of “major combat.”

Also, a list of questions special counsel Rober Mueller allegedly has for President Trump was leaked to the New York Times.


Boy Scouts to Remove Word 'Boy' from Name

Trump Slams Mueller "Hoax" As Setup & Trap"

