The Deep State and Big Tech overlords are meeting to discuss how to “secure” the US elections. Jesse Lee Peterson and That’s the Point with Brandon join Owen Shroyer LIVE on this edition of War Room, weekdays 3-6pm CT.

Also watch at infowars.com/show.

Watch Live: Big Tech And Big Brother Meet At Facebook Headquarters To Discuss 2020 Election Control https://t.co/QvPf6fU6Z4 — Brian Wilson (@RedPilledTV) September 5, 2019

RELATED: BIG TECH, BIG BROTHER MEET AT FACEBOOK HQ TO DISCUSS ‘SECURING’ US ELECTIONS