Watch Live: Big Tech Bans Infowars, Alex Jones

The war on your mind just hit the open battlefield as two Big Tech giants purged Alex Jones and Infowars from their respective social media platforms. Facebook permanently banned Infowars and three other Alex Jones controlled pages while Apple removed entire Infowars libraries.


Related Articles

Purged: Facebook Permanently Bans Infowars For "Hate Speech"

Purged: Facebook Permanently Bans Infowars For “Hate Speech”

U.S. News
Comments
Candace Owens Swaps "White" For "Jewish" In Sarah Jeong Tweet, Gets Suspended

Candace Owens Swaps “White” For “Jewish” In Sarah Jeong Tweet, Gets Suspended

U.S. News
Comments

Man Arrested For Threatening Steve Scalise Had Ammo, Materials And Guides To Build Bombs

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Rob Reiner Is Desperate For A Civil War

U.S. News
Comments

Ex-Bill Clinton Spokesman: We’ve Never Had a President ‘Incapable of Telling the Truth’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments