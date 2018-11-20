Watch Live: Big Tech Stocks Tank Amid Censorship Backlash

Tuesday, November 20th: Border & Stock Market Chaos – Mexican locals and Honduran migrants continue to clash on America’s southern border, forcing police to maintain 24-hour protection of caravan members. And Big Tech stocks tank as companies ramp up censorship efforts.

Today’s holiday rebroadcast includes never before seen Alex Jones footage and highlights with UK journalist Katie Hopkins discussing the Islamic invasion of Western Europe. Also, media analyst Mark Dice breaks down liberal lunacy and fake news. Furthermore, Paul Joseph Watson provides his expertise on the migration crisis in Europe and America. Happy Thanksgiving week from Infowars!