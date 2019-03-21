Watch Live: Big Tech Suffocating Free Speech as Patriots Stand Up In Defiance

Alex Jones hosts this live, Thursday transmission in the early hours of Infowars’ 50-hour special to provide a take on today’s top news that you won’t find on any mainstream network.

The War Room: LIVE NOW

The Alex Jones Show:

Below is the schedule for Infowars’ emergency, 50-hour broadcast intended to bring attention to big tech censorship in order to save the First Amendment.

– 11:00 AM The Alex Jones Show

– 11:30 AM Mr. Reagan

– 12:00 PM Jack Posobiec

– 1:00 PM Tom Pappert

– 1:30 PM George Noory

– 2:00 PM Doug Hagmann

– 3:00 PM The War Room

– 3:00 PM Alessandra Bocchi

– 4:00 PM Ali Alexander

– 4:30 PM Julia Song

– 5:00 PM Carpe Donktum

– 8:00 PM Laura Loomer

– 9:00 PM Will Johnson

– 10:30 PM Kaitlin Bennett

Friday, March 22

– 12:00 AM Will Johnson

– 1:00 AM SABO

– 6:00 AM Paul Joseph Watson

– 8:00 AM The David Knight Show

This article will be updated with more guests.

Watch live video from infowars_LIVE on www.twitch.tv


Comments