Watch Live - Black Lives Matter Is A Fake Civil Rights Group

Image Credits: Samuel Corum | Getty.

On this Tuesday transmission of American Countdown, your host, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes, will provide the latest updates on the ongoing riots wreaking havoc around the country, the government’s handling of the situation and much more. Also, President Trump recently declared Antifa a terrorist organization, but what about Black Lives Matter?

Tune in from the 7-9 PM CST to get the latest insights from @Barnes_Law!

Also tune in at AmericanCountdown.News.

