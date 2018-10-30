Watch Live: Bombs, Weapons, And Terrorists All Have Been Found With The Migrant Caravan Heading To The Border

Image Credits: pueblosinfronteras.org.

President Trump was 100% correct when he said there are criminals mixed into the migrant caravan making its way to the US border. Owen Shroyer breaks down the latest on the caravan, President Trump’s ban on birthright citizenship, leftist violence, and more midterm developments.

Watch on Facebook

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Internet Censorship Is About Next Week's Election

Internet Censorship Is About Next Week’s Election

U.S. News
Comments
Black Man Charges At Reporter In DC For Covering Kanye West

Black Man Charges At Reporter In DC For Covering Kanye West

U.S. News
Comments

Leftist Plan To Purge Conservatives From Society Leaked

U.S. News
comments

Trump Slams ‘Sick’ CNN Guest Who Said He Has ‘Radicalized More People Than ISIS’

U.S. News
comments

Trump to terminate birthright citizenship

U.S. News
comments

Comments