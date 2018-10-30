President Trump was 100% correct when he said there are criminals mixed into the migrant caravan making its way to the US border. Owen Shroyer breaks down the latest on the caravan, President Trump’s ban on birthright citizenship, leftist violence, and more midterm developments.
Watch Live: Bombs, Weapons, And Terrorists All Have Been Found With The Migrant Caravan Heading To The Border
Trump has vowed to send 5,200 troops after reports migrants seen carrying various weapons
Image Credits: pueblosinfronteras.org.