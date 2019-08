On this Thursday, August 14 in the year of our Lord 2019, David Knight breaks down new details surrounding the mysterious death of elite pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

David also reveals the dangers of “Red Flag” gun laws and explains what should actually be done in regards to the Second Amendment.

Watch Live: Red Flag Gun Laws: The Orwellian Nightmare Looms https://t.co/oqgaKTGwEC — David Knight (@libertytarian) August 15, 2019

Follow David Knight on Telegram: