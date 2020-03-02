War!!! Turkey Launches Massive Invasion Into Southern Europe

Turkey is releasing millions of migrants into mainland Europe as the country escalates the war in Syria. This has led to fighting between Greek military forces who are trying to close off Greece’s borders. Also, tune in for the latest Coronavirus news, and please share this link:



David Knight Show: Buttigieg Drops Out As Super Tuesday Looms, Coronavirus Panic Worsens

On this Monday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll keep track of the coronavirus as it continues to spread, as well as taking a look at how the U.S> and other governments are handling the situation.

Also, with Super Tuesday approaching the Democrat presidential race heats up.

