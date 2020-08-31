Global Bombshell! CDC Officially Calls Covid-19 a Hysteria-Driven Hoax - Monday Live

Tune in to hear this bombshell news: the CDC is now forced to admit that Covid-19 isn’t anywhere near as severe as the government – and the globalist puppet masters – led you to believe:



It’s Monday! On this broadcast of The David Knight Show, viewers and listeners will learn about the CDC’s admission that only 6% of alleged COVID deaths had no alternative underlying issues.

Watch Live: CDC: Only 9,000 Have Died From COVID Alone, Massive Marches In Berlin/London https://t.co/1m1lEkLUto — David Knight (@libertytarian) August 31, 2020

