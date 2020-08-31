Global Bombshell! CDC Officially Calls Covid-19 a Hysteria-Driven Hoax - Monday Live

Tune in to hear this bombshell news: the CDC is now forced to admit that Covid-19 isn’t anywhere near as severe as the government – and the globalist puppet masters – led you to believe:


RELATED: Jim Hoft Is Right — Fauci Has Been Mass Murdering For Decades And Needs To Go Prison

David Knight Show: CDC Admits Only 9,000 Have Died From COVID Alone
Also, massive marches take place in Berlin/London

It’s Monday! On this broadcast of The David Knight Show, viewers and listeners will learn about the CDC’s admission that only 6% of alleged COVID deaths had no alternative underlying issues.

