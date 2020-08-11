Next Level Treason! Big Tech Announces They Are Officially Under UN Control - Watch Live

Tune in as we unveil how blue states are talking about actually, literally succeeding from the Union if Joe Biden loses the election:

David Knight Show: Chicago Draw Bridges, Civil War & Pork Politics

Share this banned broadcast before while remnants of internet freedom remain

On this Tuesday edition of The David Knight Show, we’ll continue to detail the fall of America as the country is torn apart by coronavirus mandates, rioting, political division and more.

Watch Live: Vaccines From Russia With Love? Chicago Draw Bridges, Civil War & Pork Politics Exec Orders https://t.co/4mmXNxTMN5 — David Knight (@libertytarian) August 11, 2020

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Save up to 60% on our most popular items!