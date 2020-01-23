Evidence Mounts That China Hiding The Severity of the Coronavirus - Watch Live

Alex Jones is live on air right now breaking down Bill & Melinda Gates’ secretive connection to a Coronavirus vaccine. Additionally, Chinese officials have shut down the airport and train station in Wuhan, which is larger than New York City and is the epicenter of the Coronavirus:



David Knight Show: China-Coronavirus Vs Forced Abortions & 1 Child Policy

On this Thursday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll compare the public’s reaction to the Coronavirus currently spreading around the world with their reaction to forced abortions and the One Child policy in China.

Also, the Infowars crew is in Washington, D.C. covering the Senate impeachment hearings and Owen Shroyer’s court battle.

