President Trump openly entertains vetoing the spending bill passed by Congress. He calls Dems out for abandoning their DACA political pawns while staying true to his base by noting the “desperately needed” border wall is not fully funded.

Also, China selected over 100 US products as potential targets for retaliation to Trump’s $60 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese imports.

The president is leveling the international playing field of trade in his fight against globalism.

Joining today’s show is international law professor and Harvard University fellow Dr. Francis Boyle to weigh in on NSA Cheif John Bolton and Neoconservatism.

China proposed a list of 28 American products to target with reciprocal tariffs in response to President Trump’s recently announced tariffs on Chinese imports.

In world news, an ISIS gunman killed two and injured dozens in France.

The terrorist was allegedly calling for the release of Paris attacker Salah Abdeslam.