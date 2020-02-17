White House Challenges China Over Coronavirus Origins - Watch Live

The quickening is here and it’s insane! Bloomberg thinks he’s the little mermaid who wants to run with Hillary Clinton as VP! And our suspicions were proven right once again as experts suggest the Coronavirus originally escaped from a lab. Tune in!



Follow Infowars on Telegram:



David Knight Show: China’s Corona Effect: Communist Nation Banning Cash

On this Monday transmission of The David Knight Show, viewers will learn about China’s war on cash, the Chinese government’s authoritarian approach to dealing with the coronavirus and much more.

Be sure to share this link to join Infowars in the fight for free speech as Big Tech continues censoring alternative news.

Watch Live: China Corona-Effect: Destroying, Hoarding Toilet Paper – SHTF Cashless Society https://t.co/xcRuxQbP11 — David Knight (@libertytarian) February 17, 2020

Also, support your body by getting all the vitamins and minerals you need with the Ultra 12 and Vitamin Mineral Fusion Combo Pack now at 50% off!