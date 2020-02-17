White House Challenges China Over Coronavirus Origins - Watch Live

Image Credits: Caroline Purser / Getty.

The quickening is here and it’s insane! Bloomberg thinks he’s the little mermaid who wants to run with Hillary Clinton as VP! And our suspicions were proven right once again as experts suggest the Coronavirus originally escaped from a lab. Tune in!


David Knight Show: China’s Corona Effect: Communist Nation Banning Cash

On this Monday transmission of The David Knight Show, viewers will learn about China’s war on cash, the Chinese government’s authoritarian approach to dealing with the coronavirus and much more.

Pelosi's Goons Target Executive Privilege

Watch: Horrifying New Coronavirus Developments + Max Keiser Makes Major Bitcoin Announcement In Studio

Leading Medical Journal Reports Coronavirus Highly Contagious & More Deadly Than Initially Estimated

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Bloomberg Is Hillary Clinton’s Deep State Bitch

Does Bloomberg Have A Death Wish?

