Comedian Chris Rock says in his latest Netflix special that he wants to live in a world where “an equal amount of white kids are shot every month,” and with more “white mothers on TV crying.” Following the Parkland, Florida school shooting the left has launched another attack against the Second Amendment with the media and celebrities backing a student march for gun control.


Related Articles

CNN and MSNBC Helped Russia Sow Discord by Promoting Fake Anti-Trump Rally

CNN and MSNBC Helped Russia Sow Discord by Promoting Fake Anti-Trump Rally

U.S. News
Comments
Florida Students, Mainstream Media Ramp Up Campaign Against "Child-Murdering" NRA

Florida Students, Mainstream Media Ramp Up Campaign Against “Child-Murdering” NRA

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

CNN’s Cuomo: ‘Leaks Are Part Of The Currency Of Journalism’

U.S. News
Comments

Student Anti-Gun Activist Featured In CBS News Story – Six Months Ago

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Georgia Looks to Drop Electronic Voting Machines in Favor of Paper Ballots

U.S. News
Comments

Comments