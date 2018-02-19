Comedian Chris Rock says in his latest Netflix special that he wants to live in a world where “an equal amount of white kids are shot every month,” and with more “white mothers on TV crying.” Following the Parkland, Florida school shooting the left has launched another attack against the Second Amendment with the media and celebrities backing a student march for gun control.

Chris Rock: “I want to live in a world where an equal amount of white kids are shot every month” he continued “I want to see white mothers on TV crying”. The anti-white narrative continues. pic.twitter.com/9oI4WCjJT3 — Based Monitored 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@BasedMonitored) February 18, 2018