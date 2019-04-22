Watch Live: Christian Churches Become #1 Target of Leftists, Muslims & Occultists + Dems Prepare Impeachment

Image Credits: jason john paul haskins / Flickr.

Alex Jones hosts this live, Monday transmission to bring you coverage of today’s breaking news that you cannot find anywhere else.

Authorities in Sri Lanka are pointing to Islamist militants being behind the Easter terror attacks that have killed hundreds and emergency powers have been invoked allowing police and military officials to detain and interrogate suspects without court orders.

Christian churches are now the #1 target of attacks in the world – a fact the mainstream media largely ignores.


Churches Have Become The #1 Target For Hate Attacks – An Average Of 105 Every Single Month

