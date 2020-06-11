On this Thursday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll continue following the destruction of America as Trump and every other Republican sits back while the left tears down monuments and declare anarchy in major cities.

The asymmetric warfare used by U.S. intelligence agencies to dismantle other countries is now being used domestically.

Watch Live: Civil War 2.0 Anarchy Escalates; Seattle Chosen To Lead Next Phase As They Did First Phase https://t.co/l2moF1UKTU — David Knight (@libertytarian) June 11, 2020

Today's News LIVE 9AM EASTERN

➡️Day 87 USA Held Hostage

➡️Civil War 2.0 Monumental Anarchy Escalates

—Statues,Culture,Forts

➡️Seattle chosen to lead looting anarchy like they led lockdown anarchy

➡️What Pentagon has done abroad is now being done here

➡️Asymmetric War in US — David Knight (@libertytarian) June 11, 2020

