Watch Live: Climate Change Activists Unleashed, Dozens Arrested During UN Protest

Image Credits: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Climate change protesters were arrested for impeding traffic at major Washington, D.C. intersections Monday, as the United Nation’s climate summit kicked off in New York. Infowars producer Savanah Hernandez, Larry Johnson, Fog City Midge and Deanna Lorraine join Owen Shroyer on this LIVE jam-packed edition of War Room, transmitted weekdays 3-6 p.m. CT.

Also catch the streams at infowars.com/show and Banned.video.

AND stay tuned tonight for our new show Fire Power with Will Johnson, broadcast weeknights from 7-9 p.m. CT.


Related Articles

Secret FBI Subpoenas For Personal Data Go Far Beyond Previously Known

Secret FBI Subpoenas For Personal Data Go Far Beyond Previously Known

U.S. News
Comments
Feds Make Arrest In Portland After Antifa Attacks ICE Agents With Projectiles And Rocks

Feds Make Arrest In Portland After Antifa Attacks ICE Agents With Projectiles And Rocks

U.S. News
Comments

Jerry Nadler: Don’t Know If Human Life Will Survive 50 Years, Bacteria And Plants May Be All That’s Left

U.S. News
comments

Another New York Times Editor Made Racist, Anti-Semitic Comments

U.S. News
comments

Candace Owens: White Supremacy Has Minimal Impact On Black Americans

U.S. News
comments

Comments