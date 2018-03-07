The president’s DOJ filed a lawsuit against California, stating the state is intentionally disrupting federal immigration law. Also, stocks opened significantly lower today after Gary Cohn’s resignation as the White House’s chief economic adviser. Furthermore, the CIA warns of the Chinese Communist Party infiltrating American universities!

