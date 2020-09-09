America Held Hostage: Dems Announce Plan to Burn Down Every US City If Trump Wins - Watch Live

Image Credits: Scott Olson / Getty.

The rioting is directed from the top-down by globalists who don’t want America to rise from the ashes. Share this link!

David Knight Show: Colour Revolution to Oust Trump Exposed

Share this highly censored link to join Infowars in the fight to save free speech

On this Wednesday edition of The David Knight Show, guest host Harrison Smith explains how the entire world is being manipulated by a small group of globalists using COVID-19 as a pretext for complete tyranny.

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Dems Plan for Violent Overthrow of America: Election Night Revealed - Watch Live

Dems Plan for Violent Overthrow of America: Election Night Revealed – Watch Live

Special Reports
Comments
Democrats Caught Funding Secret ANTIFA Terror Base In Portland

Democrats Caught Funding Secret ANTIFA Terror Base In Portland

Special Reports
Comments

Friday Live: Democrat-Funded Terror Base Discovered in Portland

Special Reports
Comments

Exclusive: Alex Jones Rips Mask Off Democrat Plan to Steal 2020 Election From President Trump

Special Reports
Comments

ZERO Turnout for Joe Biden in Kenosha, Compared to Huge Crowds for Trump: Watch Live

Special Reports
Comments

Comments