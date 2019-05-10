David Knight Show: Comey Threatens Trump Indictment Post-Presidency

Image Credits: Wiki.

On this live, Friday broadcast of the David Knight Show, we’ll look into recent comments made by James Comey regarding a possible post-presidency indictment for Donald Trump, the U.S.- China trade war and much more.

Remember to share this banned transmission to join the battle for free speech as big tech censors display increased authoritarianism every day.


Related Articles

Democrats Desperate Over 2020

Democrats Desperate Over 2020

Newswars Redirect
Comments
New App Encourages Americans to Report 'Offensive' Speech

New App Encourages Americans to Report ‘Offensive’ Speech

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Hypocrite Hillary Blames ‘Internet Conspiracy Fetishizing’ For Loss To Trump

U.S. News
comments

Children’s Entertainer Arrested on Child Porn Charges

U.S. News
comments

Biden 2020: US ‘obligated’ to give healthcare to illegals; Biden 2008: Learn English, have job, & pay fine, or go back

U.S. News
comments

Comments