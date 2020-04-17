Friday Live: Alex Jones Issues Emergency Message to President Trump

Twitter is banning Americans like Owen Shroyer and others for promoting their First Amendment rights of peaceful assembly. Is Trump going to do something about this, or will he allow Chinese censorship to take over social media, whose platforms were key to his 2016 victory? Tune in now!

David Knight Show: Coming Next – Solitary Confinement & Digital Gulag

On this Friday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll look into the future the global elite are creating for the world as they use COVID-19 to usher in an era of electronic tracking, “stay-at-home” orders and other authoritarian measures.

