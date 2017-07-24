Watch Live: Congressman Warns of Plan to Take Out Trump Suddenly

Infowars’ Owen Shroyer breaks down the day’s biggest news stories and discusses the bombshell comments from a pastor concerning attempts to take out President Trump.

 

READ MORE: Pastor: Senior Republican Told Me of Plan to ‘Take Out’ Trump

WATCH: Breaking: COG Plan To Overthrow Trump Revealed

Infowars Predicted COG Deep State Attack On Trump

Flashback: Deep State Planning Overthrow Of Trump Using COG


