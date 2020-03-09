Leftists Celebrate Black Monday Stock Market Plunge In Hopes of Stopping Trump

How should we deal the ongoing Coronavirus news? Tune in below to find out, and please share this link!



David Knight Show: Stock Market Plunges As Global Coronavirus Panic Sets In

Will Americans give up more freedoms to help fight coronavirus?

On this Monday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll keep track of the U.S. stock market reacting negatively to fears of the spreading coronavirus, setting the scene for a major crash.

Also, Knight will expose the U.S. government’s war metaphor which will likely be used to push a bio-Patriot Act in response to coronavirus.

Watch Live: Corona-WAR: Be Afraid When Gov't Invokes War Metaphors

Today's show LIVE 9am EASTERN

#coronavirus economic & political impact as "WAR" is the new metaphor

Is a bio-PATRIOT ACT a likely response?

#GeoSpatial Intel ramping up to track spreaders

Twitter speech rules to protect Dementia Party

#KamalaHarris Two-Faced About-Face

