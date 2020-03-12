Global Exclusive: Coronavirus Is A Deadly, Mutating, Depopulation Bioweapon

Tune in as we investigate the origins and global implications of Coronavirus and the news behind today’s headlines:

Watch Live: CoronaPanic – Cuban Missile Crisis Meets 9/11

Should we be more afraid of the virus itself or crazed citizens and the government?

On this Thursday transmission of The David Knight Show we’ll recap President Trump’s Oval Office address focusing on coronavirus, the possibility of Martial Law being implemented in American and how other governments across the globe are responding.

Remember, it’s more important than ever to get this information out to the public, so defy Big Tech’s censorship agenda and share this banned broadcast.

Watch Live: Corona-Panic: Cuban Missile Crisis Meets 9/11 https://t.co/aHg4SQqide — David Knight (@libertytarian) March 12, 2020

Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!