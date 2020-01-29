Watch Live: Coronaphobia - Psyop, Biowarfare Or Both?

On this Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll look at the Wuhan coronavirus and how media and governments worldwide are dealing with the outbreak.
Also, Knight will cover the latest impeachment news, election 2020, America’s moral decay and much more.
Watch Live: Corona-Phobia: Psy-Op, BioWarfare, Or Both? https://t.co/LmIc1QfzMk
— David Knight (@libertytarian) January 29, 2020
Remember to follow The David Knight Show on Telegram:
By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!