Watch Live: Coronavirus Explodes In South Korea, Italy, Iran

Image Credits: ANDREAS SOLARO | Getty.

On this Monday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll discuss the continuing spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the attack of Infowars reporters and employees at an Austin, Texas Bernie Sanders rally and much more.

Infowars is under more than just physical attacks from violent socialists. We’re also under attack by Big Tech, so share this banned broadcast to break through the censorship.

Watch footage of Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer invade the Austin, Texas Bernie Sanders rally below:

