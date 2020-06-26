On this Friday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll expose the corporations pressuring Facebook to increase censorship on the platform and we’ll examine the similarities between Marxist South Africa and what’s currently happening in America.

Watch Live: Corporate Peer Pressure For Facebook To Increase Censorship; Is America Becoming Marxist South Africa? https://t.co/jdkQoChcbZ — David Knight (@libertytarian) June 26, 2020

Our 4th of July Super Sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!