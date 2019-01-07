Watch Live Coverage: Trump Speaks To The Nation On Border Crisis

President Trump will address the nation from the Oval Office Tuesday night regarding the current crisis plaguing the southern border, the need for an impenetrable barrier and the ongoing government shutdown.
Tune in to this page, or at infowars.com/show for up-to-the-minute coverage and live analysis of the president’s first Oval Office address.
I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019