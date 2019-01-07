Watch Live Coverage: Trump Speaks To The Nation On Border Crisis

President Trump will address the nation from the Oval Office Tuesday night regarding the current crisis plaguing the southern border, the need for an impenetrable barrier and the ongoing government shutdown.

Tune in to this page, or at infowars.com/show for up-to-the-minute coverage and live analysis of the president’s first Oval Office address.


Related Articles

Trump Doubles Down: Coverage By 'Crazed Lunatic' MSM 'Has Never Been Worse'

Trump Doubles Down: Coverage By ‘Crazed Lunatic’ MSM ‘Has Never Been Worse’

U.S. News
Comments
Young Turks Delete Multiple Videos After Claiming Black Shooter Was 'White Supremacist' Motivated by Trump

Young Turks Delete Multiple Videos After Claiming Black Shooter Was ‘White Supremacist’ Motivated by Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Trump Promises ‘Steel Barrier’; “Schumer, Pelosi and myself could solve this in 20 minutes”

U.S. News
comments

Golden Globes Winner Decries The Wall While Surrounded by Wall Of Barricades & Security

U.S. News
comments

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says “no question” Trump is a racist in 60 Minutes interview

U.S. News
comments

Comments