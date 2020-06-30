Two Global Exclusives Now Breaking! NIH/CDC Caught Inflating Covid Numbers At Least 15 Times

Tune in as we reveal how health officials are keeping the Covid-19 fearmongering alive by inflating the number of new cases, and how this will help Democrats in the 2020 elections as weak Republicans go along with the fraud:

Follow Alex Jones on Telegram:



David Knight Show: COVID Numbers Inflated By CDC – Probable Cases Counted As Confirmed

Be sure to share this censored transmission!

On this Tuesday edition of The David Knight Show, we’ll air Infowars’ latest bombshell report detailing the new way states are counting “probable” coronavirus cases as “confirmed” cases to artificially inflate the numbers and to close America down for good.

Also, a Houston hospital says the “surge” in patients is a myth, internet censorship ramps up ahead of the 2020 election and Fauci stands to make a large profit from corona hysteria.

Watch the exclusive report below and be sure to share the Banned.video link to break through to the highly censored mainstream social media platforms!

Don’t forget to follow David on Telegram as well!



Today's News LIVE 9am EASTERN

☑️USA Held Hostage Day 106

☑️Houston Hospital says surge is a lie

☑️#FreeSpeech Bans Escalate for #2020Elections

☑️Violent Marxist/Racist Mobs

☑️Soros' #OpenSociety Ticket? Biden/Duckworth

☑️#FauciFraud: There is NO Balm in Gilead,

just LOTS of CASH pic.twitter.com/MRZywhHpER — David Knight (@libertytarian) June 30, 2020

The platinum standard of advanced multivitamin formulations is back in stock! Order Vitamin Mineral Fusion at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping today!