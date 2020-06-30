Two Global Exclusives Now Breaking! NIH/CDC Caught Inflating Covid Numbers At Least 15 Times

Tune in as we reveal how health officials are keeping the Covid-19 fearmongering alive by inflating the number of new cases, and how this will help Democrats in the 2020 elections as weak Republicans go along with the fraud:

David Knight Show: COVID Numbers Inflated By CDC – Probable Cases Counted As Confirmed

On this Tuesday edition of The David Knight Show, we’ll air Infowars’ latest bombshell report detailing the new way states are counting “probable” coronavirus cases as “confirmed” cases to artificially inflate the numbers and to close America down for good.

Also, a Houston hospital says the “surge” in patients is a myth, internet censorship ramps up ahead of the 2020 election and Fauci stands to make a large profit from corona hysteria.

