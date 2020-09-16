An Act of War: Top Scientists/Whistleblowers Confirm China Purposely Released Covid-19

Image Credits: API / Contributor / Getty.

Watch and share this Wednesday edition of the most banned broadcast in the world:


Follow Alex Jones on Telegram:

David Knight Show: COVID Tyranny Continues Around The World

Spread this link to fight back against Big Tech censorship

It’s day 184 of America being locked down and on this Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, viewers will hear about tyrannical COVID mandates being imposed by governments around the world.

Remember, this is one of the most censored transmissions on the internet so be sure to share this link.

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Trump is Killing New York City!

Trump is Killing New York City!

Special Reports
Comments
Tuesday Live! President Trump Inks Massive Peace Deal that will Change the Course of World Peace

Tuesday Live! President Trump Inks Massive Peace Deal that will Change the Course of World Peace

Special Reports
Comments

Edward Snowden Talks Alex Jones With Joe Rogan in New Interview

Special Reports
Comments

VIDEO: Democrat Terrorists Caught Starting Fires on West Coast

Special Reports
Comments

See The University Report Banned By Big Tech and The U.N.

Special Reports
Comments

Comments