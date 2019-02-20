Watch Live: Covington Catholic Student Files $250 Million Lawsuit Against Washington Post

Lawyers for a Covington Catholic high school student have filed a lawsuit against the Washington Post after the paper used its “vast financial resources” to smear Nick Sandmann and others. We’ll also look at former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe’s admission of a coup attempt against the president and more on the Jussie Smollett fallout. Tune in and share the Wednesday February 20 edition of The Alex Jones Show.

You can also watch this at infowars.com/show.

Read the lawsuit

Watch live video from infowars_LIVE on www.twitch.tv


