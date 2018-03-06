An Ex-Trump aide created a media circus by publicly denying Mueller’s subpoena, adding, “It would be funny if they arrest me” – all while providing no evidence Trump did anything illegal during his campaign. Furthermore, North Korea is considering giving up their nukes in exchange for regime security. Joining today is Dr. Suzanne Humphries to break down the latest health news to help you and your family. Also, Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit discusses today’s battle against censorship.

Ex-Trump aide Sam Nunberg went on multiple media outlets Monday, to spread wild claims and insult President Trump. CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Nunberg if he was drunk and said she could smell alcohol on his breath during their live television interview. Also, South Korea and North Korea are having discussions and North Korea is allegedly considering abandoning their nuclear program in exchange for guaranteed security from the United States.


New Hollywood Reporter Cover Celebrates "Triumph of the Beta Male"

Video: Sean Spicer Calls CNN's Acosta 'Classless Carnival Barker'

Illegal Immigrants with Sex, Robbery Convictions Among those who Evaded Capture after Dem Mayor's Warning

Rand Paul Breaks With Trump: Warns 'US Will Lose A Trade War'

Dems Double Turnout In Texas From Previous Midterm

